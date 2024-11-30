Chunky Panday's recent Instagram activity left daughter Ananya Panday embarrassed, and she wants him to delete his Insta account.

Ananya Panday recently said she wants his father, Chunky Panday, to delete his Instagram account to save her from trouble. The Aankhen actor is quite active on the internet, and his activities on Instagram have caught netizens' attention, including her daughter. Recently, Chunky grabbed eyeballs when he 'liked' a post about Ananya and her ex-boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur.

During a joint conversation on We Are Yuvaa’s show, Ananya Panday shared her thoughts about why she wants her father to delete her Instagram account. She said, “You on Instagram, your account needs to be deleted because you just keep liking anything without reading it and getting into more trouble." Chunky Panday lovingly replied, “I just keep liking wherever I see your photograph."

Previously, Chunky seemingly took a dig at Ananya and Aditya's broken relationship by liking a post that threw a shade on their relationship. Aditya and Ananya were signed for an eyewear brand that lasted long than their relationship. The post featuring a photo of Ananya and Aditya promoting the eyewear brand was shared with the caption, "When the brand’s contract lasts longer than the relationship."

A few weeks after Ananya-Aditya's alleged breakup rumours were reported, Chunky shot an advertisement with Aditya and shared BTS images on his Instagram. Chunky’s Instagram dump caught netizens attention and they took to the comments section to drop funny comments. One of the highlighted comments, "Apne damaad ke sath it’s joking Pasta ka Akhiri rasta," was even liked by Chunky and that become a headline.

For the unversed, Ananya and Aditya reportedly dated for two years before breaking up. In April 2024, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s breakup rumours made headlines. On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Call Me Bae, and CTRL. Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, and Chunky was recently seen in Vijay 69 with Anupam Kher.

