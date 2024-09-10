Twitter
Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samrat feared trolling in recreating Siddharth-Kiara's wedding on Call me Bae: 'We were all...'

Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samrat recreated the Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding in a scene of their new Prime Video series Call Me Bae

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 09:19 PM IST

Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samrat feared trolling in recreating Siddharth-Kiara's wedding on Call me Bae: 'We were all...'
Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samrat recreating the Sid-Kiara wedding on Call Me Bae
    The new Amazon Prime Video show Call Me Bae has received rave reviews as well as love from fans. The coming-of-age drama stars Ananya Panday as the titular Delhi socialite who loses everything and must find herself in Mumbai. The show has been applauded for its tongue-in-cheek jibes at Bollywood, the Ambani wedding, and not-so-subtle recreations of pop culture moments. One of the most talked about such scenes is a parodied recreation of Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. The show uses some pivotal moments from the two Bollywood stars’ wedding, recreating it almost as an over-the-top spoof. However, one of the actors in the scene has now admitted that they were expecting trolling for it.

    In Call Me Bae, the scene shows Bae (Ananya) marrying Agastya Chowdhary, played by Vihaan Samrat. The sequence shows Bae prancing in her bridal entry tugging at an imaginary rope similar to how Kiara had done at her wedding in 2022. Agastya also impatiently gestures at his watch quite like Siddharth had done.

    Talking about the scene, Vihaan says, “We were all so nervous recreating that scene. It is so adorable and iconic that it had to be done to the T. When I first saw it, I was in awe of how beautifully it had come out.” The actor adds that after the show was released on Prime Video last week, there was fear of trolling among the creators and actors, lest fans perceive it as mocking Sid-Kiara. “Even when the show was released, we were skeptical to face trolling for recreating that part. But the audience had many sweet things to say,” says Vihaan.

    Vihaan, whose appearance in the show has received praise, calls the scene a sort of homage to his senior actors Siddharth and Kiara. “It is one of my favorite scenes from the show. It felt so dreamy throughout it was shot. I personally adore Sidharth and Kiara, so recreating their big day on screen was all the more special. Right now, I am just soaking up all the love I am getting for the show,” he adds.

    Directed by Collin D’Cunha, Call Me Bae also stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das, Varun Sood, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Lisa Mishra in pivotal roles.

