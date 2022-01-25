'Kuch kapde pehen leti': Ananya Panday trolled for wearing 'tiny blouse' in chilly weather, 'Gehraiyaan' actress reacts

Actress Ananya Panday has been making news ever since a few photos and videos of the diva freezing in chilly weather surfaced online. The star kid who has been on a promotional spree for her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan', was on Monday snapped at Mumbai's Taj Lands End, with the movie's cast.

In the photos and videos featuring Ananya that has now gone viral on social media, the diva is seen sporting a bandeau bikini top teamed with designer culotte pants. And while Ananya looked gorgeous as ever in the outfit, it simply wasn't the perfect day for her to have opted for the said attire.

In one of the videos shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, Ananya is seen freezing amid the windy climate and the dipping mercury. As the wind blew and sent chills down her spine, Ananya tried to cover herself with her hands.

Upon noticing the video, netizens couldn't;t stop themselves from trolling the actress for opting to wear a 'tiny blouse' amid cold weather. "Thandi mein aise kapade pahnogi to yahi hoga," commented a user. "Thand bhi lgre h Or style bhi dekhana h! Toh jhelo phir," commented another Instagram user. "Behn kucch kpde pehn leti," wrote another. "

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, after the media was abuzz with photos and videos of the actress freezing in the bikini top, Ananya took to her Instagram handle to politely react to all the reports.

Alongside a carousel of photos in the same outfit, Ananya wrote, "really not prepped for Mumbai ki sardi #Gehraiyaan promotions #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th."

Check out the photos below:

'Gehraiyaan' is an upcoming romantic drama film, which is scheduled to release on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Videos. Directed by Shakun Batra, it will have Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.