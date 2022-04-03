Headlines

Ananya Panday opens up about her character in 'Gehraiyaan', reveals her role resonated with her personal style

Ananya Panday's go-to style depends on the day and event, she likes to mix it up.

Apr 04, 2022

The flamboyant shades of spirited orange, invincible purple and bold emerald gave an unhitched and break away mood, together reflecting the sensibilities of Lakme and Falguni Shane Peacock displayed on day 5 of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. 

In sync with the flamboyant designs by Falguni Shane Peacock, the beautiful collection by Lakme created the ultimate fusion of glitz and glamour. Ananya Panday, who walked as Falguni Shane Peacock`s Showstopper in the dramatic yet structured runway outfit in bright pink speaks to IANSlife. Dressing up or dressing down? your go-to style and why? 

Ananya Panday: My go-to style depends on the day and event, I like to mix it up! Sometimes I love wearing glamorous outfits and trying new looks but at the same time, I like to be comfortable and wear something that I feel confident in. You've been styled in many ways for your films? which look do u think most resembles your personal style and which character fashion style did you like the most? 

Ananya Panday: I have worked with some of the most amazing stylists who have given me such unique looks. My personal style resonated most with my character Tia, in the movie 'Gehraiyaan'. It was so effortlessly chic, and I felt comfortable in my skin. Lakme has always nurtured talent and discovered icons of tomorrow ? tell us about your association with the brand.

Ananya Panday: I believe Lakme is a pioneer in the beauty industry. It is extremely trendsetting and listens to its audience. They also understand Indian skin tone and colour as it has a product and colour for everyone! I also love that it's PETA approved and doesn`t perform animal testing for over two decades, so I feel very honoured to be associated with the brand. My current favourite would definitely be the Lakme Absolute Explore Eye Collection because I can experiment and play with colour. 

Why do u believe Falguni and Shane`s collections are celebrity favourites. Ananya Panday: I think they are a celebrity favourite designer duo because of the drama that they add to their statement pieces, as no piece resembles the other. Their outfits always have a voice of their own. 

What projects and releases are you looking forward to? Ananya Panday: I am starting my next film which is `Kho Gaye Hum Kahan`, in the next 10 days so I am super excited about that! It`s directed by Arjun Singh and my co-stars are very talented, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and it`s produced by Tiger Baby and Excel. It will be a coming digital age film and I am very excited about it! Also, my film with Vijay Deverakonda is set to release in August and I can`t wait for everyone to watch it!

