'Sisters forever': Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor recreate childhood memory with adorable photo

A photo of Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor are a trio of besties. The three actresses have always supported and cheered for each other. On Thursday, Ananya shared another proof of their decades-old bond with an adorable memory from their childhood. Ananya shared a photo on her Instagram stories. The image is a collage of two photos, where the beautiful trio have recreated the same pose within the gap of many years.

In the old photo, little Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya are posing like the deadly-trio pose holding a toy gun in their hand. In the recent photo, the girls recreated the pose and pointed their fingers like a gun. Without writing much about the photo, Ananaya shared the photo on his Instagram with background music of Dhoom Again, and called them, "Sisters 4ever (forever)."

Here's the photo

Last year, Ananya appeared on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and she was seen talking about her wedding plans with her childhood friend Shanaya Kapoor. While discussing the wedding, Shanaya, who is the daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, says, "feel like between you and me, you’d (Ananya) get married first.” Hearing this, Ananya replied, “My whole idea was like, I was going to get married with them again. Waiting for that to happen.” Shanaya said it will be first you (Ananya), then Suhana (Khan), and then me." Anaya replied, “I want like three weddings. I want to have like a function."

On the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan would be making her big screen debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The teaser of the film was recently revealed at the Tudum event, in Brazil. On the other side, Shanaya Kapoor's debut movie was announced with Dharma Productions-backed Bedhadak. However, the project has been delayed, and there is no clarity on when the production of the movie will begin.