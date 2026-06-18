Ananya Panday stuns in Gaurav Gupta couture, ₹1 lakh crystal heels at Monaco event

Ananya Panday attended a luxury event in Monaco wearing a custom bronze-gold Gaurav Gupta couture gown paired with a Piaget watch and Christian Louboutin heels.

Actor Ananya Panday made a striking appearance at a luxury watchmaker's event in Monaco, showcasing a glamorous look in a custom outfit by designer Gaurav Gupta.

Set against Monaco's scenic waterfront, Ananya wore a bronze-gold gown from Gaurav Gupta's Spring 2026 couture collection, The Divine Androgyne. The outfit blended structured detailing with flowing drapes, creating a dramatic yet elegant silhouette.

The gown featured a corset-style bodice with visible panels that accentuated her waist, while the asymmetrical neckline added a contemporary touch. One of the standout elements of the ensemble was the metallic chain detailing that flowed across one shoulder and along the neckline, giving the look a futuristic edge.

The lower half of the outfit featured a draped skirt with a thigh-high slit and an extended train that added movement and glamour. Ananya posed for photographs by the sea and around Monaco's iconic architecture, effortlessly carrying the statement look.

For styling, the actor kept things minimal. She wore her hair in a sleek centre-parted bun and opted for soft makeup with defined eyes and neutral-toned lips, allowing the outfit to remain the focal point.

Adding a touch of luxury, Ananya accessorised with a Piaget watch, in keeping with the event's theme. She completed the look with Christian Louboutin's crystal-embellished Follies Strass pumps, reportedly priced at around ₹1.05 lakh.

With her latest international appearance, Ananya once again showcased her growing presence on the global fashion scene, combining Indian couture with classic red-carpet elegance.