FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
NEET Re-Exam: Admit Card Download Process Simplified; NTA Introduces New Option for Candidates

NEET Re-Exam: Admit Card Download Process Simplified; NTA Introduces New Option for Candidates

Katrina Kaif reacts to Alpha trailer, hails Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s performances: ‘The girls are here’

Katrina Kaif reacts to Alpha trailer, hails Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s

Ananya Panday stuns in Gaurav Gupta couture, ₹1 lakh crystal heels at Monaco event

Ananya Panday stuns in Gaurav Gupta couture, ₹1 lakh crystal heels

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ananya Panday stuns in Gaurav Gupta couture, ₹1 lakh crystal heels at Monaco event

Ananya Panday attended a luxury event in Monaco wearing a custom bronze-gold Gaurav Gupta couture gown paired with a Piaget watch and Christian Louboutin heels.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 01:27 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Ananya Panday stuns in Gaurav Gupta couture, ₹1 lakh crystal heels at Monaco event
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Ananya Panday made a striking appearance at a luxury watchmaker's event in Monaco, showcasing a glamorous look in a custom outfit by designer Gaurav Gupta.

Set against Monaco's scenic waterfront, Ananya wore a bronze-gold gown from Gaurav Gupta's Spring 2026 couture collection, The Divine Androgyne. The outfit blended structured detailing with flowing drapes, creating a dramatic yet elegant silhouette.

The gown featured a corset-style bodice with visible panels that accentuated her waist, while the asymmetrical neckline added a contemporary touch. One of the standout elements of the ensemble was the metallic chain detailing that flowed across one shoulder and along the neckline, giving the look a futuristic edge.

The lower half of the outfit featured a draped skirt with a thigh-high slit and an extended train that added movement and glamour. Ananya posed for photographs by the sea and around Monaco's iconic architecture, effortlessly carrying the statement look.

For styling, the actor kept things minimal. She wore her hair in a sleek centre-parted bun and opted for soft makeup with defined eyes and neutral-toned lips, allowing the outfit to remain the focal point.

Adding a touch of luxury, Ananya accessorised with a Piaget watch, in keeping with the event's theme. She completed the look with Christian Louboutin's crystal-embellished Follies Strass pumps, reportedly priced at around ₹1.05 lakh.

With her latest international appearance, Ananya once again showcased her growing presence on the global fashion scene, combining Indian couture with classic red-carpet elegance.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Katrina Kaif reacts to Alpha trailer, hails Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s performances: ‘The girls are here’
Katrina Kaif reacts to Alpha trailer, hails Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s
Ananya Panday stuns in Gaurav Gupta couture, ₹1 lakh crystal heels at Monaco event
Ananya Panday stuns in Gaurav Gupta couture, ₹1 lakh crystal heels
Shiv Sena(UBT) Party meet: Only 3 of 9 MPs attend, Thackeray camp issues show-cause notices
Shiv Sena(UBT) Party meet: Thackeray camp issues show-cause to 6 absent MPs
IPL 2027 to begin ahead of usual window? BCCI secretary breaks silence on major schedule change
IPL 2027 to begin ahead of usual window? BCCI secretary breaks silence
No Namaz but Yoga: Debate sparks as Calcutta HC questions 7-day Red Road closure for PM Modi’s Yoga Day event
No Namaz but Yoga: Debate sparks as Calcutta HC questions 7-day Red Road closure
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement