Ananya Panday makes surprise appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer, details about her role inside

Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Pre Kahaani trailer

The trailer of Karan Johar's comeback directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was launched on Tuesday afternoon. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside a strong supporting cast headlined by Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. And while the trailer had ample glimpses of these actors, it had one surprise for fans too. Interestingly, the trailer shows a tiny bit of Ananya Panday’s surprise appearance in the movie too.

The trailer perfectly showcases the typical Karan Johar movie with a bit of everything, ranging from drama, romance, comedy, conflict, or beautiful scenery. But in one freme from a dance sequence, you can catch a glimpse of Ananya Panday as well. This left many fans surprised as her cameo in the film had not been announced or publicised.

Ananya seems to appear in a song scene along with Ranveer. In a very short shot, you can see Ananya sharing the stage while performing a dance number with Ranveer Singh. The actress is wearing a beautiful shimmery, flared cut-out red dress while Ranveer appears in shimmery pants paired with a simple T-shirt along with a shimmery jacket. Both can be seen performing for an expected party song in a club with other dancers around them.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic comedy family drama directed by Karan Johar. The film marks Karan Johar's first full-length directorial feature film in seven years. The filmmaker has directed segments of two anthologies in the meantime. Fans have been appreciating Ranveer and Alia’s on-screen chemistry ever since the teaser dropped. The duo was last seen together in Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama Gully Boy. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is releasing in theatres on 28 July.