Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently took to social media to wish her rumoured boyfriend, Walker Blanco, on his birthday. The actress shared a heartfelt post, sparking further speculation about their relationship.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Student of the Year 2 actress dropped a candid picture of Blanco in which he is seen wearing a black jacket and a beanie. Ananya captioned the picture, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @walker_blanco (crocodile emoji)."





Last December, Walker made headlines when he cheered for Ananya after she won an award for her performance in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Blanco shared a picture of Ananya holding her award on his Instagram Story, adding a red heart and clapping emojis as the caption. In response, the actress reposted the story with the caption "Walkieee" followed by a blushing emoji.

This was not the first time the former model from Chicago had shown his support for the Gehraiyaan actress. In October, for Ananya's birthday, he posted a heartfelt note on Instagram alongside a photo of her smiling with her hand resting on her head. He captioned the post back then, "Happy birthday beautiful. You are so special. I love you Anniee."

Although neither Ananya nor Walker has publicly confirmed their relationship, their shared moments during special occasions have led fans to believe in their blossoming romance.

On the professional front, Chunky Panday’s daughter is preparing for her role in Kesari Chapter 2, a courtroom drama based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan and is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The movie is produced by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective. The film’s premise revolves around Nair’s fight against the British Empire following the shocking cover-up of a massacre.

Besides this, Ananya also has a romantic film, Chand Mera Dil, opposite actor Lakshya, and the second season of Call Me Bae lined up for release.



Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS