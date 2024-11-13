BOLLYWOOD
Ananya Panday shared a set of photos from her recent Dubai vacation on her Instagram on Wednesday.
Ananya Panday shared glimpses from her Dubai vacation on Wednesday, November 13, on her Instagram. She posted a series of photos, including one where she posed in a multi-coloured bikini, flaunting her toned body. In another photo, the Student of the Year 2 actress was seen in a blue bikini.
One of the photos featured Ananya relaxing on a pool lounger, reading a book. She also shared images of delectable, irresistible dishes, and her candid solo shots in Dubai’s vibrant nightlife. Alongside the photos, the star kid expressed her gratitude as she wrote, "A sweet sweet getaway. Thank you @aabee_holidays @atlantistheroyal #AtlantisTheRoyal #AABEE for the lovely hospitality. I’m gonna be back very soon."
Soon after Ananya shared the post, her mother, Bhavana Pandey, quickly reacted, leaving red heart emojis in the comments. Ananya’s close friend and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, commented, "Woww bikini bod." Tara Sutaria wrote, "The oysters, baked fish, and langoustines at Milos there are unreal @ananyapanday."
On the work front, the 26-year-old actress was recently seen in CTRL, where she played Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after going through a breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to eliminate her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life. The Vikramaditya Motwane-directorial received positive reviews upon its release on Netflix.
Ananya will next be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in Karan Johar’s upcoming untitled film, inspired by the life of C. Sankaran Nair. This project, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, will mark her first collaboration with both Akshay and Madhavan. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 14, 2025.
