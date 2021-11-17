Ananya Panday's glamorous look in shimmery Manish Malhotra outfit leaves netizens drooling - pics inside

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday certainly knows how to make a statement and win the hearts of fashion connoisseurs with her sartorial choices. Exuding regal queen vibes in every attire she dons, the Ananya Panday seems to be ruling B-Town with flawless beauty and charming looks up her sleeves. The fashionista is set to be the next big thing in Bollywood, keeping onlookers invested with her bold appearance.

Ananya recently graced the cover of a leading magazine and she is absolutely slaying it in all her glory sporting a bombshell look.

Recently, the Ananya Panday sizzled on the cover of a leading magazine and played muse to Manish Malhotra, donning his shimmery silver-black outfit. Ananya looked like sheer royalty, sporting open hair teamed up with well-defined eyes and contemporary jewellery pieces as she posed confidently for the cover page. The hot chic belle walked straight into the hearts of fans, giving a grand vibe to the cover with her unblemished looks and chic fashion choice.

The cover highlighted, "The Glam Saga At The Leela Palace Udaipur". Taking to social media, Ananya captioned the post, "most glam way I've ever slept thanks to the best best best always @manishmalhotra05 @firstlook.magazine "



The pictures show Ananya Panday oozing hotness in winning poses, a perfect visual treat to the sore eyes. Her resplendent style in the glamorous ensemble is far from the usual.

On the work front, Ananya has pan-India project 'Liger' starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, and Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.