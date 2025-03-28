Ananya Panday's first look from the Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2 has now been unveiled.

The eagerly awaited Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is set to release in less than a month. Starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan in key roles, the historical drama is set to portray a compelling story from India's freedom struggle.

Fans are curious about Ananya Panday's role in the film. The actress's first look from the movie has now been unveiled. According to a Reddit post, Ananya Panday portrays a lawyer in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

A user shared an image of a standee featuring the film’s poster, which displayed all three lead stars — Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. Fans were thrilled to get a glimpse of Ananya’s look in the film. You can check it out here:

Fans are now speculating about Ananya Panday's role in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. One fan suggested, "Since Akshay is also a lawyer, she might be the prosecution lawyer. An Anglo-Indian?"

Another questioned, "Could she be playing a British lawyer?" Despite the theories, the filmmakers have kept details about Ananya’s role under wraps for now. The upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, which is based on the life of India’s prominent barrister C Sankaran Nair, has received a new release date.

Originally slated for March 14, 2025, the film will now hit theaters on April 18, 2025. Produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, this historical drama is highly anticipated.

The upcoming film, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, stars Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. On October 18, Dharma Productions took to its official Instagram handle to announce the release date for the untitled project, which has now been titled Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.