Ananya Panday's drool-worthy bikini photos break the internet, Suhana Khan reacts

Liger star Ananya Panday was seen soaking up the sun on a beach-side as she enjoyed life in Italy. Check out the pictures below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 01:06 PM IST

Ananya Panday/Instagram

Liger star Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram handle to drop some sizzling hot photos from her vacation in Italy. Ananya dropped a series of photos flaunting her toned body in a sexy green bikini that featured purple printed flowers. Ananya was seen soaking up the sun on a beach-side in as she enjoyed life in Italy. She captioned the post, "capri-sun". She also shared some glimpses of Capri in the Instagram Story section.

As soon as she dropped the post, people from the film industry and netizens showered love in the comment section. Ananya's BFF and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan too reacted to her bikini photos and dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comments section.

Check out Ananya's pictures below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)


Earlier, Ananya had dropped some postcard-worthy pictures where she can be seen wearing a floral print dress and posing in different parts of destinations. She can also be seen enjoying ice cream. She also wrote the post, "just a girl obsessed with lemon sorbet."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was recently seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, marking Vijay's Bollywood debut. For the film's promotions, the actor travelled across many cities in India. Ananya will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

