Ananya Panday's Bharatnatyam from Chand Mera Dil fumes netizens, call choreographer Adil Shaikh 'culprit' for 'ruining 2000 years old tradition'

Ananya Panday's Bharatnatyam skit from Chand Mera Dil has earned a massive backlash online. Netizens went on to find out the choreographer of the movie, and are now blaming him for hurting their sentiments.

Ananya Panday is the trolls' favourite target. Everything she does, netizens nitpick something problematic, and they bash her mercilessly. Her recent release, Chand Mera Dil, took a slow start, but the positive word of mouth helped the movie score a decent weekend. However, since Monday morning, a scene from the movie has been going viral online, which has drawn strong criticism.

What is the problematic scene from Chand Mera Dil

The viral clip from the movie shows Ananya Panday performing Bharatnatyam with a mix of robotic steps. In the scene, Chandni (Ananya) is performing for the annual college program, dressed up in traditional attire. In the background of Natraj, Chandni performs the classical dance with a touch of contemporary dance moves. The scene ends with Lakshya being awestruck at her performance. But this clip has left the netizens fuming. They have bashed Ananya and producer Karan Johar for hurting their sentiments and disrespecting Indian traditions and culture.

Also read: Chand Mera Dil movie review: Forget Saiyaara, Deewaniyat, Ananya Panday-Lakshya's love story is raw, real, reflects true meaning of companionship

Netizens find the Muslim choreographer as the "main culprit'

Several netizens have shared their strong discontent related to the infamous clip. However, a few internet users have pointed out that choreographer Adil Shaikh is associated with Chand Mera Dil. Adil, being a Muslim, is now targeted for insulting the traditional dance. "Always find the root cause.. The dance moves of Ananya Pandey performing Bharatnatyam, an Indian classical dance form, in her movie ‘Chand Mera Dil’ were designed and directed by a Muslim choreographer, Adil Shaikh. Karan Johar likes Bollywood to be ruled and controlled by jihaadis," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Bollywood doesn't leave an opportunity to demean Indian cultural aspects."

What the hell is this?:



Bharatanatyam is one of the oldest and most respected classical dance traditions of India.



Bharatanatyam:

Bha = Bhava (emotion)

Ra = Raga (melody)

Ta = Tala (rhythm)

Natyam = dance/drama



It has achieved cultural respect and recognition across the… pic.twitter.com/7SdXPfV6DM — Pal Sahab (@realdharm) May 25, 2026

Always find the root cause..



The dance moves of Ananya Pandey performing Bharatnatym, an Indian

classical dance form, in her movie ‘Chand Mera Dil’ were designed and directed

by a

Karan Johar likes bollywood to be ruled and controled by… pic.twitter.com/Ptv9DR9Tpx — Trunicle (@trunicle) May 25, 2026

Gareeb hoon barna Phone Tod deta

pic.twitter.com/r2adJn5ceu — KRANKUL (@FilmoriaHub) May 25, 2026

Someone needs to stop Ananya Pandey ji before she further destroys Bharatanatyam.



That audacity to have Nataraja idol in the background and perform like this... pic.twitter.com/ljg0SLNvAm — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) May 24, 2026

What is this, @ananyapandayy?



As a Kathak dancer myself, it genuinely hurts to watch such a mockery of divine Bharatanatyam…



We know the years of discipline, riyaaz, grace, & dedication it takes to learn these classical art forms…they are far beyond costumes, expressions, &… pic.twitter.com/D5QBHqkAEb — Archana Pawar (@SilentEyes0106) May 24, 2026

About Chand Mera Dil

Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya in the lead roles. The romantic drama revolves around the love and life of two undergraduate students who decide to get married. Life hits them hard when they become parents. How they tackle different challenges while sacrificing their dream is the premise of Chand Mera Dil.