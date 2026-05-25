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Ananya Panday's Bharatnatyam from Chand Mera Dil fumes netizens, call choreographer Adil Shaikh 'culprit' for 'ruining 2000 years old tradition'

Ananya Panday's Bharatnatyam skit from Chand Mera Dil has earned a massive backlash online. Netizens went on to find out the choreographer of the movie, and are now blaming him for hurting their sentiments.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 25, 2026, 11:46 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ananya Panday's Bharatnatyam from Chand Mera Dil fumes netizens, call choreographer Adil Shaikh 'culprit' for 'ruining 2000 years old tradition'
Ananya Panday from Chand Mera Dil (Image source: Screengrab)
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Ananya Panday is the trolls' favourite target. Everything she does, netizens nitpick something problematic, and they bash her mercilessly. Her recent release, Chand Mera Dil, took a slow start, but the positive word of mouth helped the movie score a decent weekend. However, since Monday morning, a scene from the movie has been going viral online, which has drawn strong criticism. 

What is the problematic scene from Chand Mera Dil

The viral clip from the movie shows Ananya Panday performing Bharatnatyam with a mix of robotic steps. In the scene, Chandni (Ananya) is performing for the annual college program, dressed up in traditional attire. In the background of Natraj, Chandni performs the classical dance with a touch of contemporary dance moves. The scene ends with Lakshya being awestruck at her performance. But this clip has left the netizens fuming. They have bashed Ananya and producer Karan Johar for hurting their sentiments and disrespecting Indian traditions and culture. 

Also read: Chand Mera Dil movie review: Forget Saiyaara, Deewaniyat, Ananya Panday-Lakshya's love story is raw, real, reflects true meaning of companionship

Netizens find the Muslim choreographer as the "main culprit'

Several netizens have shared their strong discontent related to the infamous clip. However, a few internet users have pointed out that choreographer Adil Shaikh is associated with Chand Mera Dil. Adil, being a Muslim, is now targeted for insulting the traditional dance. "Always find the root cause.. The dance moves of Ananya Pandey performing Bharatnatyam, an Indian classical dance form, in her movie ‘Chand Mera Dil’ were designed and directed by a Muslim choreographer, Adil Shaikh. Karan Johar likes Bollywood to be ruled and controlled by jihaadis," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Bollywood doesn't leave an opportunity to demean Indian cultural aspects." 

About Chand Mera Dil 

Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya in the lead roles. The romantic drama revolves around the love and life of two undergraduate students who decide to get married. Life hits them hard when they become parents. How they tackle different challenges while sacrificing their dream is the premise of Chand Mera Dil. 

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