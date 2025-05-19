As per reports, Walker is a former model from Chicago and works for the Ambanis at Vantara, Jamnagar. Although Ananya and Walker have not publicly confirmed their relationship, their shared moments on Instagram have led fans to believe in their blossoming romance.

Ananya Panday has unlocked another milestone in her career as she has been featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for the year 2025. The actress was mentioned in the list in the Entertainment & Sports cateory with the citation, "Ananya Panday made her Bollywood acting debut in 2019 in the romantic comedy Student of the Year 2." Since then, she's appeared in 11 films, including CTRL, a Hindi-language thriller shown on Netflix. In April, Panday was named Chanel's first Indian brand ambassador, a milestone for the luxury brand's expansion in South Asia. The daughter of actor Chunky Panday, she has 26 million followers on Instagram."

Celebrating her achievement, Ananya shared a screenshot from the Forbes Asia's X (formerly Twitter) handle announcing her inclusion in the coveted list. Along with the photo, the Gehraiyaan actress wrote, "Thank you @forbesasia @forbes for the #Forbes30Under30 Asia", adding a folded hands emoji. Ananya's post was shared by her rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco on his Instagram Stories and she added a clapping emoji to celebrate Ananya's success. The screenshot of Walker's reaction went viral on the social media.

Talking about Ananya and Walker's rumoured romance, it began when the two attended the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding together last year. As per reports, Walker is a former model from Chicago and works for the Ambanis at Vantara, Jamnagar. Although Ananya and Walker have not publicly confirmed their relationship, their shared moments on Instagram have led fans to believe in their blossoming romance.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in the historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Released in April 2025, the film also featured Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in the leading roles. The Karan Singh Tyagi directorial and Karan Johar production has grossed Rs 140 crore worldwide.

