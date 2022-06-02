Ananya Panday reveals she was asked to get breast implants in her initial days

Ananya Panday is creating a name for herself in Bollywood one step at a time. It may appear like celebrities have it easy and never have to deal with criticism, but this is not the truth.

In her most recent appearance on The Ranveer Show, Ananya Panday discussed how she dealt with casual sexism early in her career. She was told she needed to get a breast job. She recalls being asked to fix her body and face, which she found humiliating.

She said, "As soon as I started working, people started saying things like ‘you should fix this and fix that, like get a boob job or change something about your face. And, it is said very casually and not in direct words that you sometimes even don’t pick it up. They would say, ‘just fill up a little more. Put on some weight.'"

Talking about being hurt by people's advice, she said, "Is that what people care about? Is that what I am reduced to? Is there nothing about me paramount to my waist size or chest size? The worst thing you can do to someone is judge them for their body.”

Chunky Panday's daughter, who had a dream debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, complained about not being offered any jobs from anyone.



She also added, " I was never promised anything or spoken to about any opportunities. I always wanted to become an actor but I never knew how am I going to become one. I never thought it was going to be easy."