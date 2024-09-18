Twitter
Fired techie LinkedIn post goes viral, shares his 'survival' story after working as Swiggy delivery agent

Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Chennai

Gautam Adani breaks silence on reports of Kenya Airport Authority accepting his company's proposal in 17 days

Zaheer Iqbal doesn't hold Sonakshi Sinha's hand in public after their marriage due to this reason: 'I still...'

Ananya Panday reveals if Bollywood stars were paid to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding: 'They are...'

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai in July 2024 saw multiple Bollywood A-listers in attendance.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 07:04 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ananya Panday reveals if Bollywood stars were paid to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding: 'They are...'
Ananya Panday-Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, tied the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, on July 12. The Ambani family organised the wedding festivities in Mumbai and pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar and Italy earlier this year. Several Bollywood A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani among others attended these functions.

Now, in a recent interview on The Bombay Journey on Mashable India, Ananya Panday was asked about people's perception about celebrities being paid to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The actress answered, "No, they are my friends. I don’t understand why people think like this. Obviously, I’ll dance wholeheartedly at my friends’ wedding. I love celebrating love." Ananya described Anant and Radhika's relationship as "pure love," as she added, "One big takeaway from the wedding was that so much was happening, but whenever Anant and Radhika would look at each other, it was just pure love. It felt like violins were playing behind them. That’s something I want in life — that no matter how much chaos is around, you and that person share that connection."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya recently made her OTT series debut with Call Me Bae, which released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the show has been earning critical acclaim for its self-aware humour and gripping, enjoyable narrative. The Dream Girl 2 actress will be seen next in the cyber thriller CTRL. Directed by Udaan and Lootera-fame Vikramaditya Motwane, the film will premiere on Netflix on October 4. Previously, three of Ananya's films have also been direct-to-digital releases - Khaali Peeli on ZEE5 in 2020, Gehraiyaan on Prime Video in 2022, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan on Netflix in 2023.

