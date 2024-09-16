Twitter
Ananya Panday reveals her relationship status amid dating rumours with Ambanis’ employee Walker Blanco: ‘I am with…’

Ananya Panday breaks her silence on her relationship status, and talks about her ideal man amid dating rumours with Walker Blanco.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 12:07 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Ananya Panday reveals her relationship status amid dating rumours with Ambanis’ employee Walker Blanco: ‘I am with…’
Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco dating rumours
Ananya Panday recently impressed everyone with her performance in Call Me Bae. Apart from her performance, the actress has been grabbing headlines for her dating rumours with Ambanis’ employee Walker Blanco. The actress has finally opened up about her relationship status. 

In an interview with Zoom, When asked about her relationship status and her ideal man, Ananya Panday said, “Ah, mysterious Ananya,” before adding, “So, the first part is gonna be a mystery because as I said I’m a mysterious person.”

The actress further revealed the qualities of her ideal partner and said that she wants someone who can cheer her up and support her dreams and called it ‘an attractive quality’. She further added that she seeks someone who can make her laugh and is a good friend above everything else. 

She also talked about how challenging it is to keep her personal life out of the public eye and said, “If I love someone, I am with someone I would like to scream it out from the rooftops and I believe in celebrating relationships and not hiding them, but I also understand that sometimes it’s not fair to the person that you’re with or your partner to kind of expose them to that world if they don’t want to be exposed.” 

Ananya Panday will be next seen in the movie CTRL helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The actress also has Karan Johar-backed project Shankara which also stars Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. 

During the film's announcement, Karan Johar expressed his excitement, stating, “I am extremely excited and honored to support a film that will unveil the legendary courtroom battle fought by Sankaran Nair against the British Raj, revealing the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Sankaran Nair’s courage ignited the freedom struggle nationwide and stands as a testament to the power of fighting for truth.” Shankara will be directed by debutant filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
