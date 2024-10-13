Ananya Panday recalls how Aryan Khan used to threaten her and Suhana Khan to work for him.

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are best friends and the actresses are often seen cheering for each other on social media. In a recent interview, Ananya recalled how Suhana’s brother Aryan Khan would threaten them to work for him.

In an interview, Ananya Panday said she enjoys watching daily vlogs, and cited her cousin Alanna Panday and Alanna’s husband, Ivor McCray, as influences behind her performance in CTRL. She confessed that she used to do daily vlogging but never shared the videos publicly.

She then recalled a ‘random trauma story’ about Aryan Khan threatening her and Suhana Khan to leak their vlogs if they didn’t agree to work for him and said, “I used to record what I do in a day and what I eat in a day, but not post it anywhere. I have it! PhotoBooth had just come out on Apple, and me, Suhana and Shanaya used to record stuff, and Aryan used to threaten us that he would leak those videos if we didn’t do work for him.”

While the host of the conversation, comedian Tanmay Bhat, said that somebody needs to ‘have a word with Aryan’. Ananya continued, “We used to do makeup videos, and still, when I’m getting ready, I sometimes talk in the mirror. It’s a little weird.”

While Ananya Panday has already established herself in Bollywood, Suhana Khan made her grand debut last year, however, was trolled for her performance in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Aryan Khan on the other hand is working on his first directorial project, Stardom, which will depict the story of a young boy from Delhi with ambitious dreams of reaching the pinnacle of industry.

Ananya Panday will be next seen alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in C Sankaran Nair’s biopic. The film is backed by Karan Johar and the title and release date is yet to be announced. Suhana Khan on the other hand will be seen in the movie King alongside his father Shah Rukh Khan. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in key roles.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.