Ananya Panday reacts to being called next Alia Bhatt: ‘I think she is too…’

Ananya Panday reacts to being called the 'upcoming Alia Bhatt'.

After impressing everyone with her performance in her OTT series debut Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming cyber thriller CTRL. The actress in a recent interview opened up on being called ‘next Alia Bhatt’.

In an interview with Filmygyan, Ananya Panday, who is being lauded for making good career choices, was asked about her views on fans calling her “the upcoming Alia Bhatt for sure,” the actress started with a “no.” She then added, “I think Alia is too good. It’s a huge compliment that people think that, but I think I can’t touch what Alia has done, ever.”

Alia Bhatt has proved her mettle in acting having been honored with the National Film Award for Best Actress. The actress has not only impressed audiences with her versatile performances in movies like Raazi, Highway, Gangubai Kathiawadi and more but has also made her mark in Hollywood with the movie Heart Of Stone.

In an interview with News18, earlier, Vikramaditya Motwane defended Ananya Panday on being labeled as a ‘nepo kid’ and said, “If you aren’t good at your work, not talented, don’t work hard and not show your potential onscreen, nothing will matter because these are the only things that can make one succeed.” He further added that Ananya has been doing that on the back of her own strength.

CTRL is a cyber-thriller which is helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane and also stars Vihaan Samat. The film explores how people navigate the fine line between their online presence and who they are in real life. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix on October 4. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is all set to impress the fans with her upcoming movie Jigra. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film also stars Vedang Raina and is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 11.

