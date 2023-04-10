Ananya Panday's reaction to KKR's Rinku Singh's 5 successive sixes against GT goes viral

Ananya Panday-Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Rinku Singh is earning praise from all over India after he pulled off an unimaginable heist against Gujarat Titans (GT) with 5 consecutive sixes in the last over. After Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and son Aryan Khan praised Rinku Singh, now, Ananya Panday has reacted to Rinku Singh's stupendous 5 successive sixes in the final over of KKR's thrilling IPL 2023 match against GT at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya Panday shared a photo of Rinku Singh and captioned it with a simple "all hail" emoji. Ananya Panday has been a staunch supporter of Kolkata Knight Riders since the beginning and is often spotted with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Aryan Khan at the stadium supporting the team.

On Sunday, after Rinku Singh's heroics, Suhana Khan also shared a picture of Rinku Singh in her story and wrote, “Unreal.” On the other hand, Aryan Khan, sharing the same picture, called Rinku Singh a "BEAST" for his massive feat.

In typical Pathaan style, Shah Rukh Khan also did not hold back and tweeted, "JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that's all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!"

Talking about the match, Gujarat Titans posted 204/4 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. Vijay Shankar top-scored with 63 off 24 balls, consisting of four boundaries and five sixes.

In a chase of 205 runs, KKR was reduced to 28/2. The equation came down to 29 runs in the final over. Rinku Singh came through with a clutch cameo, hitting five successive sixes in the final over to seal what was once an improbable win for KKR.

With this win, KKR has climbed to second position in the points table, winning two of their three matches and losing one. They have a total of four points.