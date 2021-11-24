Ananya Panday raises oomph factor with 'bathrobe in a car' pics from 'Liger' sets

Ananya Panday is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Liger' in the United States. She is paired opposite the Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda in the film. It is evident from Ananya's recent pictures on her social media accounts that she is having the time of her life in America.

In her latest post, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress has raised the oomph factor as she can be seen in a white bathrobe with lovely expressions while posing for the camera in the car. She captioned the pictures as ''‘bathrobe in a car’ series (don’t ask why, I can’t explain) #NightShoot #LIGER".

The pictures made her mother Bhavana Pandey chuckle as she dropped laughing face and red heart emoji on the photos. Bhavana's gang from the Netflix show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' - Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Neelam Kothari Soni - were the first ones to react to the pictures. While Maheep dropped the fire and red heart emoji, Seema wrote "Pretty" and Neelam wrote "Doll" below the post. Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor's daughter and Ananya's close friend, also dropped a string of red heart emojis.





Recently, Ananya had also dropped pictures of herself riding a horse and recreated the infamous ‘Ear Bite’ moment with the sporting legend Mike Tyson on the sets of 'Liger'.