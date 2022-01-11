Ananya Panday opens up about working on 'Gehraiyaan' opposite Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Ananya Panday, who made her debut in Bollywood with 'Student of the Year 2', is awaiting the release of her next film 'Gehraiyaan'. She stars in the Shakun Batra directorial along with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. The intriguing teaser and lovely posters of the film were released recently and Ananya's look as Tia was highly appreciated by the netizens.

Talking about working with Deepika and Siddhant in the film, Ananya shared, "If I’ve learned anything, it’s that acting is a lot of reacting. So, on the contrary, it’s always a blessing to have stronger performances opposite you to feed. The whole team was working in synergy, and we were like a family where no one made me feel like I was new in any way."

With 'Gehraiyaan', Shakun Batra returns to film direction after six years. His previous film 'Kapoor & Sons' is one of the most loved family dramas in recent times. Sharing her equation with Shakun, Ananya added, "Shakun is a dream director for me. I’m a huge fan of his previous work and I was hoping and praying for a chance to work with him. I was drawn to how real, grey and complex the characters were. It was all in the writing for me — everything felt so honest and natural. I felt there was a lot I could borrow of myself for the part."

Apart from this romantic drama, Ananya will also be seen in the sports drama 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverakonda in 2022. She also has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' in the pipeline in which she shares screen space with Siddhant again along with 'The White Tiger' actor Gourav Adarsh. 'Gehraiyaan' will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 11th February.