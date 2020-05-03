Ananya Panday on working with 'wishlist' director Shakun Batra in his next project

Hailed as the best debutant all across, Ananya Panday gave a great start to her career with Student of the year 2 followed by Pati Patni Aur Woh, and both of her performances were loved by the audience and critics, alike.

In just two films, Ananya proved her versatility by playing completely diverse on-screen characters. Ananya now has an exciting line up of the project in the pipeline and seeing the potential Ananya has, one is all set to see some great diverse set of characters on-screen delivered by her. Just like everyone has a listicle of favourites, Ananya being no less has her favorite list of directors she wants to work with and one of them happens to be Shakun Batra, who she is working with, in her next project.

Speaking about the same, Ananya said, in a recent interview, "I told him that I'd do anything he directs. I'm just going to sit there like a student and try to absorb as much as I can."

This, in itself, shows how Ananya is passionate about her work and is ready to always learn. Ananya is doing what it takes to be the best version of herself in every project and we are rooting for yet another spectacular performance by her. On the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Shakun's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. In addition to that, she also has Fighter, which also marks her first PAN India release alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter.