'People will be interested to see whole dynamic between us': Ananya Panday on film with Deepika, Siddhant

Ananya Panday has become one of the busiest actors with films and several brand shoots in her kitty. The actor will next be seen in Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh and starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Ananya has also been shooting for Shakun Batra directorial alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Now during an interaction, the actor shared how she is balancing shoots between two films of different genres.

Ananya stated, "Shakun’s film is in a genre which hasn't been explored in Bollywood yet. And I think people will be really interested to see that, as well as the whole dynamic between the four of us."

About Liger, the actor said, "It’s the masala, popcorn entertaining kind of film that I’ve loved watching. There are high expectations that I’ve set for myself from this one."

In March this year, Ananya had kickstarted the next shoot schedule of Shakun's film. Talking about the same, a source had said, "Ananya gets back to set for Shakun Batra's directorial next and the shoot is currently underway in Bandra. A super hectic schedule has Ananya really caught up, from brand shoots to meeting, to dance rehearsals for Liger and now shooting her next schedule for Shakun's film. This is what keeps her happy and motivated."

Before that, the actor had wrapped the Goa schedule of Liger. A source revealed, "Ananya has been shooting for Liger for the past month and she had jetted off to Goa for a schedule too. After wrapping the shoot she went out for a dinner with her entire team of the film as a post-wrap celebration."