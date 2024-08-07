Ananya Panday finds new bae post breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur; know his connection to Mukesh Ambani's family

Ananya Panday finds love again after breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur. Here's all you need to know about her new bae.

It’s been a few months since Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s breakup rumours have been doing rounds on social media. They weren’t even seen together at Anant Ambani’s wedding festivities. However, new reports suggest that the actress has moved on and found her new bae.

According to a report in India Today, Ananya Panday has found love again after breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur. Sources told the portal that Ananya met Walker Blanco on the cruise party hosted by the Ambani family during the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations. The actor also follows the former model on Instagram.

The source said, “Ananya met Walker on the cruise, and soon sparks flew between the duo. The two are currently getting to know each other and have fostered a great friendship.”

Who is Walker Blanco?

Walker Blanco is a former model who is based out of Jamnagar. He enjoys a huge fan following of 16.6K followers on Instagram and seems to be an animal lover according to his profile.

Walker Blanco’s Ambani connection

After leaving modeling, Walker Blanco now works for the Ambanis at the Vantara Animal Park, which is the brainchild of Anant Ambani and backed by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation.

While Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur never confirmed their romance, their mushy pictures together from vacations went viral on social media. However, now it seems like Ananya Panday might have moved on and found her new romantic interest in Walker Blanco. The actress is, however, yet to break her silence on the same.

Ananya Panday work front

Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix series Kho Gaye Hum Kahan wherein she shared the screen with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae, which is set to release on Prime Video on September 6. The show

