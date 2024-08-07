Ananya Panday finds new bae post breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur; know his connection to Mukesh Ambani's family

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, farmer’s son who sold items on cycle, built Rs 23000 crore firm with loan of Rs 15000, owns India’s leading...

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

Speed of 157 kmph! This Indian bowler was dangerous than Bumrah and Shami, career ended in just 2 months due to...

5 dead after helicopter crashes in Nepal

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

Speed of 157 kmph! This Indian bowler was dangerous than Bumrah and Shami, career ended in just 2 months due to...

Speed of 157 kmph! This Indian bowler was dangerous than Bumrah and Shami, career ended in just 2 months due to...

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

7 fastest electric cars in the world 

7 fastest electric cars in the world 

8 most popular chai varieties in India

8 most popular chai varieties in India

Indian actors in Rs 1000-crore club

Indian actors in Rs 1000-crore club

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

Ananya Panday finds new bae post breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur; know his connection to Mukesh Ambani's family

Ananya Panday finds new bae post breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur; know his connection to Mukesh Ambani's family

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ananya Panday finds new bae post breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur; know his connection to Mukesh Ambani's family

Ananya Panday finds love again after breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur. Here's all you need to know about her new bae.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 03:51 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Ananya Panday finds new bae post breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur; know his connection to Mukesh Ambani's family
Ananya Panday
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It’s been a few months since Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s breakup rumours have been doing rounds on social media. They weren’t even seen together at Anant Ambani’s wedding festivities. However, new reports suggest that the actress has moved on and found her new bae. 

According to a report in India Today, Ananya Panday has found love again after breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur. Sources told the portal that Ananya met Walker Blanco on the cruise party hosted by the Ambani family during the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations. The actor also follows the former model on Instagram.

The source said, “Ananya met Walker on the cruise, and soon sparks flew between the duo. The two are currently getting to know each other and have fostered a great friendship.” 

Who is Walker Blanco? 

Walker Blanco is a former model who is based out of Jamnagar. He enjoys a huge fan following of 16.6K followers on Instagram and seems to be an animal lover according to his profile. 

Walker Blanco’s Ambani connection

After leaving modeling, Walker Blanco now works for the Ambanis at the Vantara Animal Park, which is the brainchild of Anant Ambani and backed by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation.

While Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur never confirmed their romance, their mushy pictures together from vacations went viral on social media. However, now it seems like Ananya Panday might have moved on and found her new romantic interest in Walker Blanco. The actress is, however, yet to break her silence on the same.

Ananya Panday work front

Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix series Kho Gaye Hum Kahan wherein she shared the screen with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae, which is set to release on Prime Video on September 6. The show 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani takes zero salary, he never sells his shares, then how does he manage his expenses

Mukesh Ambani takes zero salary, he never sells his shares, then how does he manage his expenses

'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life': John Cena says he was 'starstruck', describes 'emotional' meeting at Ambani wedding

'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life': John Cena says he was 'starstruck', describes 'emotional' meeting at Ambani wedding

Meet Ajay Devgn's actress who is Hema Malini's cousin, had to struggle for films, know her connection to Juhi Chawla

Meet Ajay Devgn's actress who is Hema Malini's cousin, had to struggle for films, know her connection to Juhi Chawla

This blockbuster was rejected by 12 superstars, earned 7 times its budget; Hindi remake became first Indian film to...

This blockbuster was rejected by 12 superstars, earned 7 times its budget; Hindi remake became first Indian film to...

Meet man who left Apple job to build Rs 9000 crore company in just 3 years, not from IIT, IIM, owns India’s fastest....

Meet man who left Apple job to build Rs 9000 crore company in just 3 years, not from IIT, IIM, owns India’s fastest....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement