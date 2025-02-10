Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna, welcomed her son River with husband Ivor McCray in July 2024. The couple had tied the knot in March 2023 after dating for several years.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is missing her "little koala baby" nephew, River. The actress recently shared a series of heartwarming photos and videos with her adorable nephew, giving fans a glimpse into their sweet bond.

In a touching post, Ananya expressed her longing for River, writing, "Missing my little koala baby nephew River." In the video, Ananya is seen cradling her nephew as he sits on her lap. Other images show the actress playing with the little boy. Her post speaks volumes about the love she shares with her nephew River.

Last year in November, the Student of the Year 2 actress shared a glimpse of her 'maasi' duties on social media. She posted a photo of herself with her cousin Alanna Panday's son, River. In the caption, Ananya wrote, "Maasi duty with my little koala."

Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna, welcomed her son River with husband Ivor McCray in July 2024. The couple had tied the knot in March 2023 after dating for several years. Alanna, daughter of Chikki Panday, who is the brother of Ananya's father, Chunky Panday, and Deanne Panday, took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her newborn son.

Sharing a reel, Alanna and her husband, twinned in ice blue hues, were seen sharing a kiss as she cradled her baby in her arms. "Our little angel is here," she captioned the post. Ananya reposted the clip on her Instagram stories, writing, "My beautiful baby boy nephew is here."

Work-wise, Ananya, who made her acting debut in 2019 with Karan Johar’s teen drama Student of the Year 2, recently appeared in the Prime Video series Call Me Bae and Netflix film CTRL. She will next star in the romantic film Chand Mera Dil, where she will share the screen with Lakshya Lalwani, known for his debut film Kill.