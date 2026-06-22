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Ananya Panday makes sincere request to audiences after TMMTMTTM, Chand Mera Dil fail at box office

Ananya Panday has urged audiences to support all kinds of films in theatres. "There’s nothing that can replace that experience of sitting down, eating popcorn, having a drink, and living that experience for two or two-and-half hours. I would urge more people to go to theatres", she said.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 06:37 PM IST

Ananya Panday makes sincere request to audiences after TMMTMTTM, Chand Mera Dil fail at box office
Ananya Panday/Instagram
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Ananya Panday is urging audiences to watch diverse films in theatres as she believes nothing can replace the big screen experience. The actor’s last two films, romance-drama Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya and romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM) with Kartik Aaryan, were not commercial hits. Calling herself a "huge cinema lover", Panday said she enjoys watching diverse genres on the big screen.

"I love going and watching every kind of a movie in a cinema and if I could go say something to people it would be like, 'Just go and watch a movie in cinema'. There’s nothing like it. There’s nothing that can replace that experience of sitting down, eating popcorn, having a drink, and living that experience for two or two-and-half hours. I would urge more people (to go to theatres)," Panday told PTI.

Talking about her last release, the actor said that every film charts its own course and destiny, irrespective of box office expectations. "I feel every film has a journey and fate. We got a lot of love for our performances, and the music (in Chand Mera Dil). The film was well-received. I think films are forever and people will keep watching films," Panday said.

Panday, 27, was speaking on the sidelines of Amazon India’s Beautyverse, a flagship beauty discovery experience. Held last weekend in Mumbai, it featured a host of celebrities including Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mira Kapoor, Urfi Javed, and Maheep Kapoor, among others.

On a query about the constant scrutiny women face, both on and off screen, the actor said it is an issue that cannot be changed overnight. "It has been going on for years and years and it is not something that if I say something, things will make a difference and change. But I can do what is in my capacity, like when is the time and place to dress up, we are here (at Beautyverse) so I’m dressing up and being glamourous. But if I’m off beauty or not shooting something or meant to dress up, I'll be most myself as possible, I’ll post pictures about it and I’ll show everyone that, I did not wake up like this. So, that the best I can do," Panday concluded.

READ | After Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut to feature as next guest on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2?

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