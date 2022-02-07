Ananya Panday looks Valentines-ready in red outfit, see viral pics

The ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress Ananya Panday never fails to stun her fans with her glamourous look. She often shares her pictures and videos on social media. Her recent pictures have been going viral on Instagram.

Ananya Panday on Monday dropped pictures in a red gorgeous outfit on Instagram. It seems that the actress is ready for Valentine's week. Her fans are all hearts after seeing her beautiful pictures on social media.

Take a look:

Ananya has been breaking the internet these days with her sizzling pictures from the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Gehraiyaan’ with co-stars Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi and film's director Shakun Batra.

In one of the reels that the actress has dropped on her Instagram account, she shared priceless moments from her life with the film’s latest sensational track ‘Doobey’ in the background. She captioned the video as “a deep dive into my life on my favourite song #Doobey!! Is it on loop for u guys too?? #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th” and also, credited her sister Rysa Panday for editing the video.

‘Gehraiyaan’ will start streaming from February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. The Shakun Batra directorial is backed by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films. Along with the electrifying trio of Deepika-Siddhant-Ananya, the film also features Dhairya Karwa, Rajat Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. After the sensuous, sexy trailer and its first song ‘Doobey’, the fans are excited to watch the film centered on complex romantic relationships.