Ananya Panday looks HOT in strapless gown with plunging neckline but her 'Vicky-Katrina' caption is GOLD

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday keeps us intrigued with her sense of styling. Her fashion sensibilities and style statement is quite impressive and always on-point. The actress recently attended an award function looking like a princess, dressed in a blush pink gown by Naeem Khan.

Ananya Panday shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle where she is seen looking oh-so-elegant and graceful in a pink strapless gown that featured a plunging neckline. Ananya opted for soft waves with a side parting. Her subtle make up with glossy lips complemented her chic look.

And while onlookers sure were left drooling over her hot photos, it was her catchy caption that caught the attention of the netizens. "I know everyone's looking at Katrina Vicky's wedding pictures (because same) but hiii #FilmfareOTTAwards," Ananya wrote alongside the photos!



On the work front, Ananya has several exciting projects lined up. She will be seen next in the Pan-India film 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverakonda, Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.