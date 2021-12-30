Ananya Panday looks geeky on her wildlife trip to Ranthambore; see pics

After being busy shooting for multiple projects, Ananya Panday is finally taking some time out for herself, and spending the year-end with a wildlife trip. The 'Student of the Year 2' actress is at Ranthambore, and she's roaming in the vivid National park. Panday has posted a picture from the wintery night of the trip, where she's enjoying the chills in a pink winter jacket, hair tied with a bun, and donned geeky eyewear.

Here's geeky Ananya Panday for you

Ananya has even added her safari stories on social media, and it's captivating. In the midst of the jungle, Ananya captured a herd of Deer, and he captured the sunset selfie moment, asserting love for the nature with her smile. The actress always impresses the onlookers with her outfit selection. Recently, Ananya upped the glamour quotient in a white shirt which she teamed with a pair of white pants and white boots. Alongside the carousel of images, Ananya wrote, “Annie in Wonderland”

Check out the post

Meanwhile, the teaser of Ananya's upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' was recently released and has created quite a buzz across the internet with many lauding her chemistry with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Both of the actors will be romancing each other on-screen for the first time. Apart from 'Gehraiyaan', Ananya will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda's Pan-India film 'Liger,' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Siddhant Chaturvedi.