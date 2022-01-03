Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter return to Mumbai after New Year vacay in Ranthambore

Though Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have not officially confirmed their relationship, the two are often spotted together. The two actors have been speculated to be dating each other after they starred together in a crime comedy 'Khaali Peeli' in 2020.

The rumoured lovebirds celebrated their New Year at Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan. While they arrived from their vacation on Sunday 2 January, the two were photographed together by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani who posted a video on his Instagram account.



On Sunday itself, Ananya had dropped some pictures of tiger and other animals from her safari vacation. She captioned the pictures as "Entering 2022 with a grateful, happy heart...stay safe, be kind & make every moment count... #YearOfTheTiger".



It seems that the pictures showing the tiger were clicked by Ishaan himself as he also dropped a set of three tiger pictures on his Instagram handle on Saturday and captioned them as "Eye of the Tiger & with that, we begin the year of the tiger!!!". Along with it, he credited himself for clicking those pictures.



Meanwhile, on the work-front, Ananya's next 'Gehraiyaan' is a complicated relationship drama that also features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in leading roles. The Shakun Batra directorial will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 25 January. Coincidentally, Ishaan's next also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi. 'Phone Bhoot' is a supernatural comedy featuring the two male leads opposite Katrina Kaif and is set to release on 15 July this year.