Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter break up after 3 years of dating?

Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter confirmed their relationship status on many occasions. They were often spotted together at parties or holiday destinations, the couple left no chance to give hints to their fans about their relationship.

However, as per the latest media reports, the couple had now parted ways after three years of dating. This news may break their fans’ hearts, but it seems that the couple is no longer in a relations ship. According to the report of PinkVilla, the due called it quits after dating for three years. The report says that it’s their mutual decision.

A source who is close to the couple told the portal, “The two bonded well on the sets of Khaali Peeli and that led to the beginning of a new journey. However, after living their lives together for 3 years, they have decided to finally end their relationship. It has been a mutual call and the things have ended on a positive note. The two will continue to be cordial going forward.”

The source also said that Ishaan and Ananya will continue to work together even if they have parted ways as they are handling this breakup with maturity. “It’s all fine for them on the friendship front, and they have parted ways on a good note. They realised that their way of looking at things was a little different from each other and hence the decision,” the source stated.

A few days back, Ishaan and Ananya were seen together at Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash. They were looking happy in all viral photos. Therefore, it is quite shocking for fans to know that the couple has now decided to end their relationship. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Also, the couple never made their relationship official in these years.