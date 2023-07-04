Ananya Panday is 'insecure' of Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut? Here's what actress said

Ananya Panday on Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is going to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies. Reacting to the same, her BFF Ananya Pandey opened up if she is insecure about it.

In an interview with News18, Ananya Pandey revealed that Suhana Khan is not nervous about her Bollywood debut and said, “She is not nervous. She is very confident and I think she is very good at what she does. So I am actually very excited to see her. After The Archies teaser, everyone is loving her.”

She further added that with Suhana’s debut, competition will increase in the industry and said, “I don’t feel insecure, I feel competitive. I have always been competitive. I think it’s good to have healthy competition because it keeps you motivated. It makes me want to work even harder. It is inspiring whenever new talent comes because you get to see what good work is out there, you get to learn from people.”

Suhana Khan will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies which also stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja among others. The movie is an Indian musical adaptation of the popular Archie Comics series and is scheduled to release in November this year on Netflix. Suhana will be seen essaying the role of Veronica Lodge in the movie.

Meanwhile, Ananya Pandey who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, was last seen in the movie Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda which failed to perform well at the box office. The actress will be next seen sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. The movie is helmed by Raaj Shaandilya and is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 25. The movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, and Paresh Rawal among others.

