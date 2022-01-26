Ananya Panday invites everyone to take 'a deep dive into her life' in latest reel, video goes viral - Watch

Ananya Panday is breaking the internet these days with her sizzling pictures from the promotions of her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' with co-stars Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi and film's director Shakun Batra.

In the latest reel that the actress has shared on her Instagram account, she shared priceless moments from her life with the film's latest sensational track 'Doobey' in the background. She captioned the video as "a deep dive into my life on my favourite song #Doobey!! Is it on loop for u guys too?? #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th" and also, credited her sister Rysa Panday for editing the video.

Ananya added pictures from her childhood, graduation ceremony, vacations around the world, and with her close friends in the video. She looked absolutely cute in her childhood pic and at the same, looked gorgeous in multi-coloured bikini.

Watch the viral video here

Talking about working with Deepika and Siddhant in the film, Ananya had shared earlier that the whole team was like a family to her. She said, "If I’ve learned anything, it’s that acting is a lot of reacting. So, on the contrary, it’s always a blessing to have stronger performances opposite you to feed. The whole team was working in synergy, and we were like a family where no one made me feel like I was new in any way."



'Gehraiyaan' will start streaming from February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. The Shakun Batra directorial is backed by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films. Along with the electrifying trio of Deepika-Siddhant-Ananya, the film also features Dhairya Karwa, Rajat Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. After the sensuous, sexy trailer and its first song 'Doobey', the fans are excited to watch the film centered on complex romantic relationships.