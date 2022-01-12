Ananya Panday goes ‘wow' over customised art piece gifted by Gauri Khan, see pics

Ananya Panday on Tuesday gave her fans a glimpse of a beautiful art piece that Gauri Khan gifted her. She posted two pictures of the work on her Instagram stories. Sharing the photos, she thanked Gauri.

Gauri Khan herself made the colourful silhouette of a woman’s face for Ananya. It has names of the classic movies written on the patched of different colours. In one the photos, the actress can be seen posing beside the silhouette. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Thankyou Gauri Aunty For Making This For Me.”

Ananya tied her bun so that she can resemble the woman in the artwork. Take a look:

Referring to the silhouette, she mentioned, “Love it, stunning, and wow.”

For the unversed, Ananya is Chunky Panday’s daughter and is a very close friend of Shah Ruk Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan. They often share pictures with each other. They have grown up together and are friends since childhood.

Earlier, Ananya had earlier said that Suhana is the ‘makeup guru’ of their group. While speaking to Vogue, “She does the perfect winged liner! I am probably the worst at it out of everyone.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday, who made her debut in Bollywood with ‘Student of the Year 2’, is all set for the release of her next film 'Gehraiyaan'.

Apart from this romantic drama, Ananya will also be seen in the sports drama 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverakonda in 2022. She also has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' in the pipeline in which she shares screen space with Siddhant again along with 'The White Tiger' actor Gourav Adarsh. 'Gehraiyaan' will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 11th February.