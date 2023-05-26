Search icon
'Gareeb ke saath bargaining...': Ananya Panday trolled for bargaining at fashion accessory store, miffed netizens react

Ananya Panday tried her luck in bargaining, and netizens aren't happy with her negotiating skills.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 09:35 PM IST

Stills from Ananya Panday's latest Instagram post

Have you ever imagined how Gen-Z stars would look when they're bargaining? Ananya Panday tried her luck in negotiating with shopkeepers for buying a handbag, hair clip and hair band. The actress took the challenge of buying the maximum number of products under Rs 1,000. This was part of a collaboration with a travel bag brand. 

Ananya's visit to a fashion accesory shop and her conversation with the shopkeeper was captured in the video. Ananya Pandey tried to bargain and ask the shopkeeper to give her a 950-rupee purse in Rs 500. During the checkout, Ananya negotiated with the shopkeeper and refused to pay Rs 50 extra above her budget. Ananya took a discount of Rs 50 by promising the shopkeeper about giving her a selfie. 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by American Tourister India (@amtouristerin)

As soon as the video was released, several internet users mocked the actress for bargaining with the shopkeeper. "Gareeb ke paise maar lo (robbed a poor guy)," wrote a netizen. Another netizen added, "Issse acha toh dukandar acting kar raha hai (The shopkeeper acted better than her)." An internet user wrote, "Thag liya mam ne apni pyari bato se, hum ko marke bhagata selfie ka bola hota to. (She fooled her with her sweet talks, he would have thrown us out, if we would have negotiated with a selfie)." Another internet user wrote, "Itna paisa hone ke baad bhi itna kanjusi kar rahi ho (You are acting miser even after being rich)." One of the netizens wrote, "Branded kapde jab pehente hai to koi bargain nahi karta. Ghareeb ke sath hi bargaining karni hoti hai (When you buy branded clothes you don't bargain. You only show your bargaining skill with a poor guy)." 

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the forgetful Liger: Saala Crossbreed with Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya will soon be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. The romantic comedy which was scheduled for June 29 release has now been postponed for August 25. 

 

