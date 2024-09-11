Ananya Panday flaunts her 'W' pendant amid dating rumours with Walker Blanco; pic goes viral

Ananya Panday is currently impressing the audience with her debut series Call Me Bae. The actress earlier grabbed headlines when rumours of her dating American model Walker Blanco surfaced online. Now, amid this, the actress' picture flaunting his initials in a pendant has gone viral.

On Wednesday, a Reddit user shared a photo of Ananya Panday, facing her back to the camera, wearing a golden pendant with a 'W' initial and a heart. The photo fueled her dating rumours with Walker Blanco and had fans convinced about their closeness. The actress was seen wearing a green dress with her hair tied in a bun and all the focus on her pendant.

Recently, Walker Blanco gave a shoutout to Ananya Panday on his Instagram stories. Sharing the official poster of her debut web series Call Me Bae, he cheekily wrote, “Heyy Baeee @ananyapanday,” setting the internet on fire with dating rumours.

One of the Reddit users revealed that this photo is from her cousin Alanna Panday's YouTube vlog. One of the comments read, "How fast they move on." Another user commented, "Everything aside I find this a bit cringe unless both parties are doing it." Another wrote, "Heard somewhere she's "dating" this foreigner to make ARK jealous."

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were rumoured to be dating. Their pictures from a private vacation went viral on social media, however, they never confirmed their relationship. However, according to reports, the two broke up before the Ambani wedding and were seen ignoring each other at the festivities.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae is receiving positive reviews from the audience and her performance in the show is being much appreciated by the audience. Helmed by Colin D'Cunha and produced by Karan Johar under Dharmatic Entertainment, the series stars Ananya Panday in the title role, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur. The series is a riches-to-rags story available to watch on Prime Video.

