Ananya Panday flaunts her not so ‘Bae-sic’ sipper ahead of Call Me Bae’s release

After impressing everyone with her performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday is all set to entertain the fans with her upcoming series Call Me Bae. The actress was seen flaunting her not-so-Bae-sic’ sipper.

On Friday, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram and shared a couple of photos on her stories enjoying her coffee from her chic lavender pink sipper. Reminding fans of her character – Bae, from the highly anticipated series Call Me Bae. Radiating her usual charm, Ananya flaunts the stylish accessory, sharing her mantra, "Espresso, not Depresso," with her fans.

Call Me Bae is a Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. The series is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, and directed by Collin D’Cunha. This 8-episode series stars Ananya Panday in the lead role, along with an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in key roles.

In an interview with ETimes, Ananya Panday talked about Call Me Bae and said, “I don't know what I'm allowed to say. I'm doing comedy in that. Usually, in the comedy films I've done, the comedy is always happening around me, and I'm only reacting to it. But in this one, I'm kind of heading the comedy, or doing most of the comedy. That's what I'm most excited about.”

When asked about the possibility of some starry appearances on the show, Ananya teased, "There are actually quite a few fun cameos. Not star ones, but really exciting ones."

Call Me Bae tells the intriguing story of Bae, an heiress turned hustler. The much-anticipated series will be available for streaming globally across 240 countries and territories starting September 6 on Prime Video.

