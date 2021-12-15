Ananya Panday flaunts her abs in an all-black attire, pictures go viral

Ananya Panday is one of the most gorgeous fashion divas in the Hindi film industry. She keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself on social media. She has once again raised the temperature on the internet with pictures from her latest photo shoot.

Ananya took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared hot pictures in an all-black attire. She flaunted her well-toned abs in the pictures, that went viral on social media. Her open tresses and subtle makeup complimented her overall gorgeous look. She captioned the photos with a half-moon emoji.

Her mother Bhavana Pandey, who is quite active on social media, dropped red hearts in the comments section. Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, wrote "Amazing" and her close friend Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, dropped red hearts and eyes filled with hearts emoji below her sexy pictures. Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor had appeared together in the Netflix reality series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni were the other two star wives on the show.

Ananya, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2' in 2019, has been on a roll with several interesting projects lined up for release. She will next be seen in a pan-India film titled, ‘Liger’, co-starring the Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The movie will also have a special appearance by none other than boxing legend Mike Tyson. She also has Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled romantic drama starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the pipeline.