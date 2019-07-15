Ananya Panday finalised to play the female lead opposite Ishaan Khatter in Ali Abbas Zafar's debut production

A few days back it was reported that Bharat helmer Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to turn producer and his first film will be starring Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. This will be Ishaan's third film after Beyond The Clouds and Dhadak. Talking about the film, a source had said to Mumbai Mirror, "Ishaan and Ali have been discussing the film for a while and things have now fallen into place. It’s a love story and is expected to go on the floors by the year-end."

Now, the female lead for the same has been finalised and it's none other than Ananya Panday. The newcomer, who made her debut this year with Student of the Year 2 is currently shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh. A source said to the tabloid, "Since the Maximum City-centric film is a fresh take on the romantic genre and revolves around young people, Ali was keen to cast actors who are a big draw with youngsters. Both Ishaan and Ananya have impressed with their first films but have not worked together so it’s a new jodi as well."

The film will be helmed by one of Ali's assistant directors and the filmmaker feels it's the right time to turn producer. A source added, "But he feels this is the best subject and genre for him to turn producer. Being a writer himself, he has been involved throughout the scripting process."

This will be the first outing of Ishaan and Ananya!