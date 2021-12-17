Ananya Panday dons white net over sexy white monokini, says "I look like fruit"

Headlines

Gujarat weather news: Heavy rains batter Junagadh, cars, cattle swept away

This Bollywood film holds Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards, and it’s not Sholay, Lagaan or Veer-Zaara

Jaipur Shocker: Boyfriend kills woman who was going to get engaged to another man, hangs self in Jhunjhunu

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat amid heavy rainfall; check details

Watch: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur slams 'pathetic umpiring' after IND vs BAN 3rd ODI ends in tie

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gujarat weather news: Heavy rains batter Junagadh, cars, cattle swept away

This Bollywood film holds Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards, and it’s not Sholay, Lagaan or Veer-Zaara

Watch: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur slams 'pathetic umpiring' after IND vs BAN 3rd ODI ends in tie

Fastest players to complete 2000 runs in WTC cycle

9 mistakes you should avoid while eating fruits

10 richest actors in Punjabi cinema

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

This Bollywood film holds Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards, and it’s not Sholay, Lagaan or Veer-Zaara

This Bollywood star earned Rs 250 as his first salary, now charges up to Rs 70 crore per film

Watch: Mom-to-be Swara Bhasker flaunts baby bump, sets maternity fashion goals in new reel

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ananya Panday dons white net over sexy white monokini, says "I look like fruit"

Ananya Panday looked hot and gorgeous wearing a white net over white monokini in her latest pictures that she shared on her Instagram handle.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2021, 07:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ananya Panday always makes headlines with her fashion quotient. The 'Liger' actress is known for her bold and sizzling photoshoots. Ananya took to Instagram on Friday and shared sexy pictures wearing a white net over a white monokini.

But what caught everyone's attention was her caption and the last picture that she posted. She wrote, "I’m fully aware that I look like fruit when it comes in that net thing" with a mouth shut emoji. Can you guess what was there in the last picture? An apple covered in a white net. Yes, you read that right. This proves that the actress has a great sense of humour too.

Check out the viral pictures here and don't forget to have a look at the last picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday)


Her mother Bhavana Pandey dropped tears of laughter and red hearts emoji below her post. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia also reacted with laughing emojis. Seema Khan, Sohail Khan's wife and Bhavana's close friend reacted with fire and eyes filled with love emojis. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan wrote, "Yummy" with a toungue-out emoji signaling that she wanted to eat the "fruit" in the pictures.


Recently, when television actor Urfi Javed had worn a similar dress - white netted top over a blue bralette, she was brutally trolled by the netizens. People had made comments such as, "Fruit sellers apple ko jo jaali pehnaate hai wo wali jaali hai ye" and "Pineapple ka cover kyun pehen liya".

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Mouni Roy returns home after being hospitalised for 9 days, pens thank you note: 'I’m recovering slowly...'

Aadhaar-PAN link explained by Income Tax Department for NRIs, OCIs: Key points

Watch: West Indies keeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother breaks down after meeting Virat Kohli, video goes viral

Nap-tastic dining experience: This Jordan restaurant invites foodies to snooze after savoring signature dish

Tony Bennett, legendary Grammy-winning singer, passes away at 96

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE