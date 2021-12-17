Ananya Panday dons white net over sexy white monokini, says "I look like fruit"

Ananya Panday looked hot and gorgeous wearing a white net over white monokini in her latest pictures that she shared on her Instagram handle.

Ananya Panday always makes headlines with her fashion quotient. The 'Liger' actress is known for her bold and sizzling photoshoots. Ananya took to Instagram on Friday and shared sexy pictures wearing a white net over a white monokini.

But what caught everyone's attention was her caption and the last picture that she posted. She wrote, "I’m fully aware that I look like fruit when it comes in that net thing" with a mouth shut emoji. Can you guess what was there in the last picture? An apple covered in a white net. Yes, you read that right. This proves that the actress has a great sense of humour too.

Check out the viral pictures here and don't forget to have a look at the last picture



Her mother Bhavana Pandey dropped tears of laughter and red hearts emoji below her post. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia also reacted with laughing emojis. Seema Khan, Sohail Khan's wife and Bhavana's close friend reacted with fire and eyes filled with love emojis. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan wrote, "Yummy" with a toungue-out emoji signaling that she wanted to eat the "fruit" in the pictures.







Recently, when television actor Urfi Javed had worn a similar dress - white netted top over a blue bralette, she was brutally trolled by the netizens. People had made comments such as, "Fruit sellers apple ko jo jaali pehnaate hai wo wali jaali hai ye" and "Pineapple ka cover kyun pehen liya".