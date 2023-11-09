Ananya Panday confirms 'special' relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur on Koffee With Karan 8: 'Aashiqui aisi hi...'

Ananya Panday confirms relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur in Koffee With Karan 8.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been rumoured to be dating for quite a long time now. The rumoured couple’s pics and videos of spending time together often go viral on social media. Recently, Ananya graced Koffee With Karan's couch and confirmed her relationship with the actor.

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday graced the talk show together and were seen talking about Ananya and Aditya’s relationship. When Karan asked if Ananya had been “Gumraah in love” (Gumraah was Aditya’s last theatrical release), Ananya replied, “Aashiqui aise hi hoti hai (such is love).” Aashiqui 2 was the film that shot Aditya to stardom. Karan further prodded and encouraged her to answer by saying that denying a relationship was quite passe. The Liger actor then shared, “Some things are private and special and it should be kept that way but I really want to talk about my professional life because no one’s talking about it.”

When Karan Johar pushed a little more, Ananya Panday said they were friends. After that when Karan Johar said “Pyaar dosti hai,” Ananya said, “we’re best friends.” Later in the episode, when Karan Johar asked Sara Ali Khan what Ananya has that she doesn’t, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress replied, “A Night Manager” referring to Aditya’s hit web series The Night Manager.

Earlier, during the trailer launch of Gumrah, Aditya Roy Kapur opened up on his marriage plans and said, “I think every one is getting married but I am not getting any FOMO. So, I will take my time and do it when the time is right.”

A recent video that went viral on social media showed Ananya Panday holding Aditya Roy Kapur’s hand and resting her head on his shoulder. The rumoured couple were seen attending a party together. Not only this, their pics enjoying a vacation together also went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was recently seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. The movie went on to be a big hit and collected over Rs 100 crore worldwide. The actress will be next seen in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which also stars Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur on the other hand will be seen romancing each other in Anurag Basu’s film Metro…In Dino.

