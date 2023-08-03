Ananya Panday burns the internet with her sexy photos in pink bikini

Ananya Panday looks sizzling hot in the photos she shares on Instagram.

On Thursday, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday took to Instagram and burned the internet with her sexy photos. She dropped a series of photos in a pink bikini. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “took the pink theme too seriously.”

Take a look:

In one of the photos, she can be seen posing with a kid. Orry commented on her post and asked, “When did u have a baby.” Suhana Khan commented, “wowww.” Orry also called the actress ‘skinny.’ Another said, “so pretty and beautiful.” One of the fans commented, “Ananya you look so beautiful.”

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday recently made headlines as their pics from the Portugal vacation went viral on social media. Their mushy pictures added fuel to their relationship rumours. The actor has now finally broken the silence on their pictures from the vacation.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Aditya Roy Kapur talked about his Portugal trip and shared his experience. The actor said, “I definitely needed a break. I missed the monsoons though, I love monsoons in Mumbai. Since the moment I came back, it has been raining non-stop for one week.” He further reacted to him making headlines due to his viral pics with Ananya Panday from the Portugal trip and said, “It’s a good thing I am not so much on social media. But definitely, I have heard…”

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor have been rumoured to be dating for long now. Though Ananya’s mother declined their relationship, their recent mushy pictures from a Portugal trip where they were seen lost in each other's eyes, allegedly hugging each other and having fun on the streets went viral on social media and added fuel to their dating rumours. However, the duo has been tight-lipped about the same.