Ananya Panday’s breath-taking photos in printed bikini set internet on fire, Suhana Khan reacts

On Tuesday, Ananya Panday set temperature soaring on Instagram by posting a series of images of herself wearing a printed bikini. Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, was one of the first to respond to the post.

"Caught a vibe," Ananya captioned a series of images of herself wearing a bright attire.

Suhana reacted to the pictures and commented, “Wow.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with Vogue, Ananya revealed how Suhana is the ‘makeup guru’ of their squad. "She does the perfect winged liner!" Ananya said. She added "I am probably the worst at it out of everyone.”

In another interview with Mid-Day, Ananya talked about Suhana and said that she is a ‘brilliant’ actor. She said, “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana."

‘Liger’, Ananya's future film, had recently wrapped up. South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda also appears in the movie. ‘Puri Jagannadh’, the film's director, has also roped in boxer Mike Tyson.

She's also working on Shakun Batra's film ‘Gehraaiyan’. In addition to Ananya, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. On February 11, 2022, the film will be available on Amazon Prime as an OTT release. Aside from that, she has a film called ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in the works, in which she will star with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.