Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson recreate the infamous ‘Ear Bite’ on the sets of ‘Liger’

Liger is an upcoming sports action film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film marks the debut of the boxing champion Mike Tyson in the Indian film industry.

The USA schedule of the upcoming film ‘Liger’ began in Las Vegas on Tuesday, November 16. Ananya Panday is clearly having a blast shooting with Mike Tyson, considered as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. The actor recreated the infamous ‘Ear Bite’ moment with the sporting legend and shared the picture on her Instagram account today.

For the unversed, Tyson had bit off Evander Holyfield’s ear in a 1997 boxing match. The bout is infamously referred to as ‘The Bite Fight’ and is one of the most controversial boxing fights in the history of the sport. Mike Tyson lost his boxing license as a result of this match, though it was reinstated in 1998.

Dharma Productions, one of the producers of ‘Liger’, also shared pictures along with the cast and crew on its Instagram account today with the caption: “In between shoot and punches, the #Liger team along with @miketyson is all fun and smiles!” with a smiling emoji. The film’s leading actors, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey, director Puri Jagannadh and co-producer Charmme Kaur can be seen alongside Mike Tyson in the photos.

‘Liger’ is a pan-Indian film set to release in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is being shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously and will be dubbed in the other three languages. Earlier scheduled to release on September 9 this year, it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The new release date hasn’t been announced yet.

The film will mark the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in the Hindi film industry. The actor’s much-acclaimed Telugu blockbuster ‘Arjun Reddy’ was remade in Hindi as ‘Kabir Singh’. ‘Liger’ also features Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, and Vishu Reddy in supporting roles.