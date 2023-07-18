Headlines

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur's latest video from Portugal goes viral, netizens say 'love them already'

In the latest viral video, the rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen enjoying on a kick scooter in Portugal.

Bollywood

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 05:57 PM IST

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been making headlines because of their dating rumours. Their latest photos and video from Portugal took the internet by storm and fuelled these relationship rumours.

In the latest viral video, the rumoured couple can be seen enjoying on a kick scooter in Portugal. Both the actors can be seen wearing the same outfit that they were wearing in their recent viral photo in which they were seen looking at each other romantically. One of the social media users wrote, “love them already! I don’t mind being their only well-wisher.”

The second one said, “Bro I'm loving them already this is so cute.”  The third person commented, “Behan ko bohot struggle karwa raha hai.” The fourth pone said, “This is our country jaha khudse 13 saal chhoti ladki ko date kar sakte hai aur savi ese romantically tarike se dekhte hai....in our prestigious country everything is ok for a biy.” The fifth one said, “Hayeee couple goals.” Another said, “Both are having a good time with each other and haters are crying in corner.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, The Night Manager actor will be seen next in Metro...In Dino. The film also features Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Ali Fazal, and will release in cinemas on March 29 next year. Directed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film seems to be on similar lines to his previous film Life...In A Metro released in 2007.

On the other hand, the Student of the Year 2 actress will be seen next in the comedy Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. The spiritual sequel to the 2019 film of the same name, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial also features Paresh Rawal and Annu Kapoor and is slated to release in cinemas on August 25.

READ | Aditya Roy Kapur's rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday reviews his debut OTT show The Night Manager, actor reacts

 

