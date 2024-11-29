Months after alleged breakup, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have come together and their new video have left netizens divided.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have left the netizens surprised as they reunite after their alleged breakup. Though the couple's romance ended months ago, their professional commitment brought them together for an ad shoot. Ananya and Aditya were signed for an eyewear brand and months after their breakup new ad video was released by the brand, leaving the internet divided.

In the ad video, Ananya and Aditya stylishly sport sunglasses and pose together like a power couple. The ex even gazed into each other’s eyes. Soon after the video was shared, it went viral and received laughable reactions from netizens. Many internet users called out “the advertisement lasted longer than the relationship." A netizen asked, "These two in a relationship?" Another netizen asked, "Aditya and Ananya look best together." One of the netizens wrote, "This is pre-recorded. Now he has a big beard."

For the unversed, Ananya and Aditya reportedly dated for two years before breaking up. In April 2024, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s breakup rumours made headlines. Ananya fueled the rumours after she shared a cryptic note on her Instagram saying, "If it is truly meant for you, it will come back to you. It will leave only for the sake of teaching you the lessons you could only learn on your own. If it is truly meant for you, it will return even if you’ve pushed it away, even if you’re in denial, even if you assume something so beautiful could never be truly yours – because if it’s truly meant for you, it is never not a piece of you. It is never not intricately tied into the depths of your soul."

Not only netizens, but even Ananya's father, Chunky Panday threw shade on their rumoured relationship. Chunky ‘liked’ a post on social media that threw shade at Ananya and Aditya’s contract for the eyewear brand lasting beyond their relationship.

