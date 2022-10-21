Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor pose together at Diwali bash, netizens say 'they are super awkward'

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been grabbing headlines since the actress appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 and the director teased her about Aditya. Now, the rumoured couple were seen posing together at a Diwali bash last night and fans had various opinions about it.

Aditya looks dashing in a black kurta while Ananya twins with him in black ethnic attire in the paparazzi video shared by Viral Bhayani.

Reacting to the video one user wrote, “Not a bit of chemistry.. Matlab kuch bhi.”

Another wrote, “I'm pretty sure she didn't want a picture together and adi was like 'what Yar they're saying only.” A third wrote, “Stop forcing it unnecessarily. They are super awkward. Adi and Kriti.”

On Wednesday, Bollywood star Ananya Panday took to Instagram and announced that she has finished filming Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh.

Sharing the photos, Ananya Panday wrote, "My boys!!! WE MADE A MOVIE... it's a wrap on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan - the most fulfilling, wholesome, explorative & cathartic experience. I didn't know it was possible to love so many people at once but that`s what I felt every single day on set, for every single person associated with this film @arjunvarain.singh thank you for choosing me, holding my hand every step of the way, making this so collaborative and bringing the best energy on set!! I hope I made you proud."

READ: Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, others attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali 2022 bash

Backed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Kho Gaye Hum Khan also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav."@siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh it's crazy how much we've become our characters through this journey, I feel the bond they share so strongly with you two. The best friends and co-actors a girl could ask for @zoieakhtar @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @reemakagti1 I always dreamed of working with you all in some way and I couldn`t have thought of a better way - thank you for trusting me @sharicsequeira I love you, here's to whatever`s next my people," Ananya added.

Debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh has helmed Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which is a digital age story of three friends in the city of Bombay.(With inputs from ANI)