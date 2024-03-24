Ananth Mahadevan comments on stereotypical depiction of villains in Bollywood: 'Humari filmon mein..' | Exclusive

Actor-filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan commented on the depiction of negative, grey-shade characters in Bollywood. The veteran star will soon be seen playing an abusive father in the social drama Yes Papa. While promoting the upcoming movie, Ananth interacts with DNA India and shares that a sinister person or a criminal looks like normal beings, and they hide their ulterior motives and true characteristics deep within themselves.

As an actor, Ananth emphasises the grey character through his performance, not by his physical appearance. We all remember how Ananth shocked us when he was revealed as the ruthless killer in Abbas-Mastan's Khiladi (1992). Before the big reveal, no one could doubt that Neelam's (Ayesha Jhulka) uncle (played by Ananth) could be the main villain of the film. When DNA asks if this is an approach while playing negative, grey-shade characters, Ananth says, "You're reading is right. Main humesha samajta hoon, ki achai aur burai inherent hai, it is never seen on the face. Kuch log bahut hi badsoorat lagte hai, but they're beautul people. Aur kuch log bahut hi handsome lagte hai, and they must be the evilest people on earth. So, humari filmon mein ek stereotype ho chuka hai ki ek negative character hai toh bhayanak lagna chaiye. Agar acha character hai toh handsome lagna chaiye. I never agreed to this."

Ananth further recalls how he approached his negative character in Khiladi, "Jab Khiladi mein mujhe mauka mila, I told Abbas-Mustan ki main ek kora kagaz hoon, you can paint what you want. I will give you that shade. However, during the big reveal, he looked terrifying and menacing because that was the demand of mainstream cinema."

Giving an example of his character in Yes Papa, Ananth further adds, "In this film, when you'll see my character meeting his daughter after so many years, he acts as if did nothing wrong. In real life, I've seen that the evilest person justify all their actions. They have the ability to justify their action. In this film also, I've tried to portray the character who justifies his actions, and that is more evil and terrifying than actually portraying as a caricature devilish."

About Yes Papa

Directed by Saif Hyder Hasan, the social drama, Yes Papa stars Anath Mahadevan, and Geetika Tyagi in the lead with Divya Seth Shah, Sanjeev Tyagi, Tejaswini Kolhapure, and Nandita Puri. Yes Papa is set to release in select theatres across India on 29 March.