Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ananth Mahadevan comments on stereotypical depiction of villains in Bollywood: 'Humari filmon mein..' | Exclusive

US: Indian-origin woman dies in Pennsylvania car accident, Indian consulate to extend support

Viral video shows elephant attacking another at packed temple event in Kerala, watch

Atif Aslam reveals daughter Haleema's face, netizens say she looks like Ranbir and Alia's baby Raha

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this star kid was Abbas-Mustan’s first choice for Baazigar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ananth Mahadevan comments on stereotypical depiction of villains in Bollywood: 'Humari filmon mein..' | Exclusive

US: Indian-origin woman dies in Pennsylvania car accident, Indian consulate to extend support

Viral video shows elephant attacking another at packed temple event in Kerala, watch

World's most hated jobs

9 strong messages by Shweta Tiwari

9 birds that make nests on ground

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this star kid was Abbas-Mustan’s first choice for Baazigar

Ananth Mahadevan comments on stereotypical depiction of villains in Bollywood: 'Humari filmon mein..' | Exclusive

Nora Fatehi talks about doing comedy in Madgaon Express: 'We need more writers who write funny women' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ananth Mahadevan comments on stereotypical depiction of villains in Bollywood: 'Humari filmon mein..' | Exclusive

(Kindly don't publish this before 9 AM) Ananth Mahadevan reacts to the stereotypical approach to villains in Bollywood.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 09:15 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Ananth Mahadevan (Image source: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor-filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan commented on the depiction of negative, grey-shade characters in Bollywood. The veteran star will soon be seen playing an abusive father in the social drama Yes Papa. While promoting the upcoming movie, Ananth interacts with DNA India and shares that a sinister person or a criminal looks like normal beings, and they hide their ulterior motives and true characteristics deep within themselves.  

As an actor, Ananth emphasises the grey character through his performance, not by his physical appearance. We all remember how Ananth shocked us when he was revealed as the ruthless killer in Abbas-Mastan's Khiladi (1992). Before the big reveal, no one could doubt that Neelam's (Ayesha Jhulka) uncle (played by Ananth) could be the main villain of the film. When DNA asks if this is an approach while playing negative, grey-shade characters, Ananth says, "You're reading is right. Main humesha samajta hoon, ki achai aur burai inherent hai, it is never seen on the face. Kuch log bahut hi badsoorat lagte hai, but they're beautul people. Aur kuch log bahut hi handsome lagte hai, and they must be the evilest people on earth. So, humari filmon mein ek stereotype ho chuka hai ki ek negative character hai toh bhayanak lagna chaiye. Agar acha character hai toh handsome lagna chaiye. I never agreed to this." 

Ananth further recalls how he approached his negative character in Khiladi, "Jab Khiladi mein mujhe mauka mila, I told Abbas-Mustan ki main ek kora kagaz hoon, you can paint what you want. I will give you that shade. However, during the big reveal, he looked terrifying and menacing because that was the demand of mainstream cinema."  

Giving an example of his character in Yes Papa, Ananth further adds, "In this film, when you'll see my character meeting his daughter after so many years, he acts as if did nothing wrong. In real life, I've seen that the evilest person justify all their actions. They have the ability to justify their action. In this film also, I've tried to portray the character who justifies his actions, and that is more evil and terrifying than actually portraying as a caricature devilish." 

About Yes Papa

Directed by Saif Hyder Hasan, the social drama, Yes Papa stars Anath Mahadevan, and Geetika Tyagi in the lead with Divya Seth Shah, Sanjeev Tyagi, Tejaswini Kolhapure, and Nandita Puri. Yes Papa is set to release in select theatres across India on 29 March.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This big budget hit, which won 7 Oscars, was banned in Arab countries, rejected by Dilip Kumar because…

United States faces spike of Norovirus infection, know causes, symptoms, prevention

Imtiaz Ali thinks this actress is ‘better performer’ than Deepika Padukone: ‘Very tough but…’

Maldives President Muizzu seeks debt relief from India amid strained ties, calls it 'closest ally'

Meet Indian genius, who got just 78% in Class 12, then cracked IIT-JEE at 14, his AIR was...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement