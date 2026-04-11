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Anant Ambani birthday bash: Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Gauri Khan join Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani for bhajan night - Watch viral video

Along with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan with their youngest song AbRam Khan are seen absorbed in devotion to Lord Krishna. Janhvi Kapoor is seen performing garba in the video from Anant Ambani's birthday celebration in Jamnagar.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 11, 2026, 01:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Anant Ambani birthday bash: Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Gauri Khan join Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani for bhajan night - Watch viral video
Bhajan night at Anant Ambani birthday celebration
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Anant Ambani turned 31 on April 10 and celebrated a massive birthday bash in Jamnagar on Friday. One of the viral videos from his grand birthday celebration sees A-listers of Bollywood including Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and his youngest son AbRam Khan joining Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant for the spiritual bhajan night.

Bhajan Night during Anant Ambani birthday

The clip begins with Nita Ambani, hands gracefully folded, gently swaying to the soulful bhajans, setting a serene tone. It then cuts to Radhika Merchant seated beside Veer Pahariya, both visibly immersed in the spiritual moment, alongside Mukesh Ambani, who appears equally absorbed in the devotion to Lord Krishna.

Ranveer Singh is also spotted next to Nita Ambani with folded hands hands folded. Gauri Khan is seen next with AbRam, both quietly soaking in the prayers. In the last few seconds, Janhvi Kapoor is seen in a vibrant Garba performance, soon joined by Ranveer Singh, whose energy adds a lively touch to the spiritual gathering.

Watch viral video

Vantara University

In one of the earlier videos from Anant's birthday celebration, he was cutting an elaborate book-themed cake that reflected his vision for the future. Designed like an open book, the cake featured inscriptions such as “a new chapter for wildlife and wisdom” and “where nature meets knowledge," highlighting the core philosophy behind his latest initiative, Vantara University.

Anant Ambani's 31st birthday event brought together family, dignitaries, and prominent figures, transforming what could have been a lavish birthday into a meaningful milestone aligned with his long-standing commitment to animal welfare through Vantara - his large-scale rescue and rehabilitation project.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: O Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Thaai Kizhavi; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5

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